LEXINGTON, KY – Pineville Mayor Scott Madon has joined the Kentucky League of Cities (KLC) Executive Board. KLC membership elected Mayor Madon to the role in September. Madon has been mayor since 2015.
The 17-member KLC Executive Board consists of elected and appointed city officials and functions as the League’s governing board, overseeing business operations. Madon is serving his first term on the Executive Board. He has been on the KLC Board of Directors since 2019. The 65-member Board of Directors develops a legislative agenda every year, provides legislative strategy, and reviews policy issues.
Mayor Madon said he is honored to work on behalf of his community and cities across the state. “The Kentucky League of Cities is a vital organization,” he said. “The work the League does in Frankfort is instrumental in helping improve the quality of life in Pineville and across the region. I am proud of the opportunity to continue the work with the Board of Directors and appreciate the trust the membership has placed in me to join the League’s Executive Board.”
KLC Executive Director/CEO J.D. Chaney thanked Mayor Madon for his commitment to the League and its members. “Mayor Madon has been a longtime advocate for cities, and his input on the Executive Board will be highly beneficial to the operation of the League,” Chaney stated. “I look forward to his contributions, and I know our staff and the board are looking forward to his input in the coming months.”
The Kentucky League of Cities is a nonprofit member organization that has served Kentucky cities and municipal agencies since 1927. The League provides cities with various services, including legislative advocacy, legal guidance, training, economic development, financing, and research.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.