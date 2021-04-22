Pineville Middle School Lady Lions Softball finished as Runner-Up in the 13th Region All ‘A’ Tournament hosted at Lynn Camp on April 17th. With wins over Barbourville and Cumberland, the Lady Lions fell short in the championship game to Harlan Independent. From below left: Madelyn Capps was named Player of the Game in game #1, Rachel Howard was named Player of the Game in game #2 and Jayda Boateng was named Player of the Game in the championship game.
Pineville Middle places 2nd at 13th Region All A Softball Tournament
