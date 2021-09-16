Pineville native Dr. Nick Fugate has joined the staff at Grace Health’s Clinic in Pineville.
He’ll be practicing along with his father, Dr. Shawn Fugate.
“I’m very excited to start with Grace Health in Pineville,” Fugate said. “It’s been a long-term goal to come back and serve the community here.”
Fugate graduated from Pineville High School before attending the University of Kentucky and finishing his undergraduate work at Lincoln Memorial University. He went on to medical school at LMU’s DCOM. He did his residency training at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset, where he was the chief resident of the family medical program.
Dr. Fugate officially started seeing patients at Grace Health on Wednesday. He’s practicing family medical care and is accepting new patients from birth on up.
“I’ll be treating diseases such as high blood pressure, diabetes, thyroid disease, chronic lung disease and obesity,” he said. “We can also treat any patients that come in with an acute complaint. I know the ERs are really full right now so we should be able to handle some of those things there at the office.”
Fugate said he was thrilled to be back home and called working with his dad a very special opportunity.
He said having a doctor in the family probably pulled him toward the medical field, but it working as an orderly at Pineville Hospital that really let him know he wanted to become a doctor.
“It’s not like I knew at a certain age or anything. Dad probably pulled me into the medical field, but it was when I worked as an orderly at the hospital that I really decided that’s what I want to do,” Fugate said. “Being in that environment and seeing people like Dr. Hayes and Dr. Woolum and my dad being in that field all had a big impact on me.
“I’m really excited about working with Dad, but a lot of the ladies in that office I have known a big part of my life like Sydney Johnson and Rose Garrett, I really look forward to working with them, too.”
Dr. Fugate will be in the Pineville office Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The Grace Health Clinic is located at 313 Cherry Street. To set up an appointment or for more information call (606) 654-3338.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.