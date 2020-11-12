Pineville PTO is excited to announce the completion of the new Pineville Independent School and Pineville city community playground. The PTO started this idea in 2018, so we decided to start looking at fundraising, donations, and grant opportunities to complete this project.
In 2019, Tony Messer (PTO vice President) received the Keurig Dr Pepper and Kaboom! Construction grant. This grant provided $15,000 upon the completion of the new playground. PTO President Kristy Burnett and Secretary/Treasurer Amanda Phillips started the fundraising process working diligently to raise money.
Some fundraising ideas that we came up with were winter wonderland, penny wars, grandparents’ breakfast, concession, sucker sales and doughnut sales. We raised close to 5,000 in doughnut sales with Riley Baker being our top salesperson at 122 dozen of doughnuts.
The hard work of the PTO through fundraising and private donations brought in close to $35,000 towards the new play area. The project was scheduled to be completed during the spring of 2020 but was pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pineville City Mayor Scott Madon has purchased the surfacing, new fencing and will provide new lighting around the play area. We are grateful for the city of Pineville to work in collaboration with the Pineville Schools to not only provide a new play area for students but families in the community to enjoy as well.
We would also like to thank the city street department, Pineville Water Company Robert Roan and Robbie Partin, who donated countless hours and use of equipment, Long’s Pro Hardware, Miracle Play, Southern Concrete Construction owner Dustin Sams who poured all the concrete for the equipment, SAUCED Pizza and Longs Pic-Pac who fed the volunteers on build day.
There will be a donation tree that will be displayed recognizing any person or organization who gave donations toward the playground by purchasing a leaf, acorn, or rock based on the donation amount. We would also like to thank the numerous amounts of people in the community who donated money and countless hours towards this project.
Also, a special thanks to the Fugate family who presented a $15,000 award to Pineville School from the William D. Mattingly Foundation. The donation was in memory of Flora Mattingly, whose great-grandchildren, Emma, Ella, Brody, and Alyssa, all attend Pineville.
We are thankful for volunteers who showed up to construct the new equipment and rake woodchips around the playground. The PTO still has plans to continue upgrades for the playground with a new water fountain in the future.
If you would like to get involved with the PTO or donate, please contact Kristy Burnett (606) 499-1127 or Amanda Phillips (606) 269-6933. They will be fundraising for future projects that will enhance the lives of Pineville students and the community.
