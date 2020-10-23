A crowd of around 300 protesters chanted “Our School, Our Choice” and Pineville school songs outside of the Bell County Board of Education Tuesday evening during the Bell School Board meeting. The protesters are hoping to persuade Bell County to reach an agreement with Pineville on a non-resident student contract.
The Pineville Independent and Bell County school districts have had an ongoing dispute over the last two years over non-resident student contracts. There are reportedly 268 Bell County residents who attend Pineville schools and 59 students who live in Pineville but attend Bell County schools. Because the two districts could not come to an agreement on a non-resident student contracts, state SEEK funding does not follow the students who attend a school outside their own district.
The state board of education ruled on the matter last week, saying Pineville can count those students enrolled during the 2018-2019 school year for the purpose of SEEK funding until they finish eighth grade, graduate or withdraw, whichever comes first. But Bell County district residents enrolled in Pineville schools during the 2019-2020 school year or later cannot be counted for SEEK funding.
Pineville superintendent Russell Thompson has said that the loss of state funding will cause a massive loss of revenue for his district and could even cause the school to close within a few years.
Inside the meeting several Pineville parents made their plea to the Bell County Board to consider coming to a modified agreement with the Pineville Board. While there was a lot of noise and shouting outside, inside the discussion was mostly cordial.
Pineville teacher Becky Combs Collett, a PHS graduate who previously taught at Right Fork, was the first to speak to the board.
“Parents are fearful that they are losing their freedom of school choice,” she said. “I believe that not signing the contract does not solve any of your problems The only thing it does is keep the money in Frankfort. . . This current board could draw up an agreement tomorrow, you could find a number that both districts could work with. You could tell Frankfort that we do not need their ruling to get along.”
Adam Ramsey is a Bell County graduate whose daughter attends Pineville. He told the board that their decision was taking away his freedom to choose where he thinks it’s best for his daughter to attend school.
Sandra Miracle, made an emotional plea to the board. She was also a graduate of Bell County, whose father once served as a Bell School Board member.
She said her daughter suffered from anxiety after having a bad experience in preschool. She attended Kindergarten at Page for half of a school year before they decided to home school her.
“It wasn’t due to any teachers, the teachers are great — The Bell community is great! And I was a part of that for a long time,” said said. “We should have the right to choose where we send our kids to school. My sister has been a teacher at Pineville for 15 years so we tried sending her there. This was the best decision we ever made. The classes were small, she made friends right away, the teachers went above and beyond to help her and we immediately fell in love with the school because it felt like family.
“Now what you’re telling me is that you’re not going to give Pineville a contract because you blame us for your students leaving. You are taking my daughter’s choice away from her. I am not OK with that and you wouldn’t be either if it was your children.”
Misty Philpot and her daughter also spoke to the board as did John Combs and J.D. Strange, a former basketball coach at both Bell County and Pineville and the current Pineville athletic director.
No action was taken on the matter during the meeting.
Bell County superintendent Tom Gambrel thanked those who came to speak and answered their questions as best he could. He said he felt like many in the Pineville community had been mislead as far as how hard the Bell Board tried to negotiate with Pineville before the decision was sent to Frankfort.
“We tried to negotiate a couple of years ago and representative from Pineville and the final word they put out was that the only thing they would settle for was an ‘any and all’ agreement,” he said. “In a compromise each party has to give some. Now that we have proceeded through this, our board has spent a lot of money, a lot of time and a lot of effort in this and now we have a ruling from the Department of Education. I don’t know that our board would be willing to change that ruling after it’s already been through the department.
“It isn’t imminent. Nothing is going to change for the next couple of years as far as funding goes. But there are a lot of untruths out there that are really hurting any chance of negotiating. They are saying that our board is corrupt and I don’t see how they can say those things and expect any good faith or consideration with that. You can’t be mean to people and expect them to wan to help you.”
Due to COVID-19 the state has ruled that SEEK funding for schools will continue to be based on 2018-2019 attendance numbers for this school year and the next school year. That means any funding issues Pineville may have will not come into effect until after that.
In a post on the district’s Facebook page, Pineville superintendent Russell Thompson will be hosting a question and answer open forum meeting to address the concerns of all parents, students and concerned citizens on Monday at 6 p.m. in the new Pineville Gym. Masks and social distancing are required.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.