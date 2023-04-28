Pineville will be holding a National Day of Prayer observance on Thursday, May 4, at noon. The event will be held in the second floor courtroom in the old Bell County Courthouse.
Bell County Judge Executive Albey Brock and Pineville Mayor Scott Madon will be leading the program.
Local ministers, business and community leaders and other dignitaries will lead us in praying for our nation.
For questions or information please call Debbie Gambrel (337-6144).
