The City of Pineville will be showing off a new and improved star this holiday season. Employees from the Street Department and Water Company have constructed a new star that has 16-foot arms (the old start was 12 feet) and features LED lights. It will be set on a pole 40 foot higher than the old star on Pine Mountain so it will be visible from all of Pineville.
The annual Lighting of the Star community service will be held on Sunday (November 27th) at First Baptist Church starting at 6 p.m. followed by the city’s Tree Lighting ceremony on Courthouse Square.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.