A proposed increase in property tax rates was discussed at Monday’s Pineville School Board meeting. Superintendent Russell Thompson is recommending the board increase the rate to 77 cents per $100 of assessed value on real and personal property.
Last year the rate was 71.7 cents on real property and 72.4 cents on personal property. Because the increase is more than 4% the board will hold a public hearing on August 31 to hear public comments on the tax rate. They will hold a special called meeting on September 7 to vote on the tax rate.
The new rate would mean a $63 increase from last year on the property tax for a $100,000 home.
“Our board has been very good at taking that compensating rate the last five years to try and keep taxes as low as they possibly can,” Thompson said. “With inflation and things of that nature we have to look at what we can do to generate more revenue for the school so we can support our students.”
While the tax increase is expected to produce an extra $57,000 in local revenue for the school district. Thompson explained that because those funds will be allocated for facilities, the state will provide $5.91 for each of those local dollars in equalization funds.
“Going with this rate brings in the opportunity for equalization funding for our facilities that we can put directly towards developing better opportunities for educational value for our students from pre school all the way through high school,” Thompson said. “Knowing that we’re going to bring in almost $6 from the state for every dollar we raise locally because of that equalization formula is a big positive. It lets us bring the most opportunity to our students with the most minimal impact to our tax payers, that’s what we’re trying to accomplish.”
Bob Tarvin, of Ross,Sinclaire and Associates, shared with the board that approving the new tax rate will take the district’s bonding potential from it’s current $3.1 million to $3.9 million as soon as the tax is levied.
By July 2024 that bonding potential will grow to $5.15 million and is expected to increase to $8 million by July 2026.
That bonding can be used toward any project on the district facility plan. When asked, Thompson said the tax rate wasn’t being raised simply to help pay for the planned renovations to the football field.
The new round of bids for that project will be opened on Aug. 29, before this year’s tax rate has been set. Once those bids come in the board will decide whether or not to move forward with the sports complex. If they do move forward that project will use most of the current bonding capacity.
The expanded bonding capacity will be used for other projects such as renovating the Presbyterian Church building to house Pineville’s pre school program.
We always appreciate the people of Pineville for how they have supported our school throughout the years and we hope they continue to support it,” Thompson said.
He added that if anyone has questions about the tax rate they can contact him at his office or come to the public hearing on Aug. 31 and he’ll answer any questions they have.
