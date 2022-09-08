The Pineville School Board set the 2022-23 property tax rate during a special called meeting last week. They also approved a new district facility plan that includes a new sports complex.
The board voted to go with the compensating rate of 71.7 cents per $100 for real property and 72.4 cents per $100 for personal property. It’s lower than last year’s rate which was 72.8 cents per $100 for both real and personal property. The compensating rate is expected to proved nearly the same revenue as the district collected last year.
“That means the assessments went up. That’s good for our city and good for our school. I appreciate the board taking the compensating rate,” Superintendent Russell Thompson said.
The board also approved an updated District Facility Plan.
“We had several upgrades throughout the campus — HVAC, windows, roofs — just in case anything happens you’ve got have those on that district facility plan in order to put any bonded money toward them,” Thompson said.
In what could be exciting news for the schools athletic teams, a new sports complex was also included on the plan. This complex will have a turf field for football that can also be configured to host baseball and softball games. Thompson said there could be plans to give Pineville a home track as well.
“You’ll have to be able to convert from a football field to a baseball field to a softball field. It’s a lot but it would allow us to get our baseball and softball fields away from the flood plane where they are now. It’s constant work trying to improve those fields. That’s somewhere that is probably better suited for track because the water coming up won’t cause much damage,” he said.
“There are a lot of people in our area that are putting in turf. I can absolutely see the advantage of it and we have a window of opportunity here to do something that we’ve never had the opportunity to do before.”
The board has not yet approved moving forward with the sports complex but it is including on the district facility plan so they will have to option of using bond funds to pay for the project.
Thompson said that he appreciated the legislature passing changes that allow schools more flexibility in how they use bond funds. For the next two years schools don’t have to go in order of how things are listed on their district facility plans that are submitted to the Kentucky Department of Education. They can move forward with bonding for any project that is included on the plan.
The board did approve having an architect draw up plans for the sports complex as well as having the site surveyed and a geological study done.
“We’re having an architect to draw up plans to see exactly what that project will look like. Hopefully we’ll have a community meeting to present the plans and get everybody’s feedback,” Thompson said. “Then the board can made a decision if that’s something they want to pursue. If it is we’ll get started on creating a BG1, communicating with KDE and go from there.”
The same architect who designed the football field at Harlan County High School will be designing the possible new field for Pineville.
“The board will take their time to consider everything and make the best decision for the district,” Thompson added. “We’re going to be looking at all of those options and try to come up with what will serve our students and the community the best.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.