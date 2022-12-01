Bullying was a big topic at the November meeting of the Pineville School Board. Bullying continues to be an issue in most schools and district’s administration wants parents to know there are policies in place at Pineville to deal with the matter.
“We have an avenue for you to file if you have concerns that bullying is taking place. If you are not aware of that we’re going to do our best to educate you on what steps to take,” Superintendent Russell Thompson said. “We are doing all we can to try an end bullying in our school.”
The school recently put on a program about bullying for 6th through 12th grade students that included incoming County Attorney Chris Douglas, Darrin Young and the Kentucky State Police.
Principal Katrina McDermott and Assistant Principal Randy Frazier said that program as well as a serious bullying incident in Knox County has led to a sharp increase in the number of bullying reports at Pineville.
“I think we’re missing the boat on what the definition of bullying is. There is peer conflict where you kid might argue or get into a fight with someone else, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that either one of them is bullying,” Frazier said.
He said the state has anti-bullying bill that was approved and is in place. That bill lists three factors that have to be met to meet KRS standards of bullying. 1-There has to be an imbalance of power; 2-It has to be a repetitive process; 3-It has to be shown to cause intentional harm.
“Two kids getting in a fight at lunch doesn’t necessarily mean one was bullying the other. But we will hear a lot of that,” Frazier said. “Don’t get me wrong, there is bullying. But we need to know and our parents need to know the definition of bullying.”
Frazier said another problem at the school was that the principals and superintendent were the last to know about a possible bullying issue that took place at the school.
“We had mad parent calling and putting on Facebook that their kid was getting bullied at Pineville,” Frazier said. “No one knew it. . . If you think your child is being bullied, let’s take a look at what’s going on and see if it’s harassment, whether it’s bullying, or whether it’s a peer conflict.”
Thompson said the administration has to work with parents, students and the community to collaborate on solving the issue.
“Getting on social media and making false accusations is not helping the situation,” he said. “If parents decide to do that, they’re doing anything but hurting the kids,” he said. “False accusations of us sweeping things under the rug — that is not happening. I promise the board, I promise these kids and I promise these parents that is not happening and will never happen under this administration. But we need to work together with the parents, with the staff, with the students to ensure that nothing bad happens and we take it very seriously.”
McDermott said the school has a policy in place to handle bullying and hazing and is working to streamline their procedures.
“We have some professional development for our staff so they know what bullying looks like so they can report it to Mr. Frazier or myself in a quicker mode,” she said.“It has to be taken seriously when it’s said.”
When bullying is suspected on school grounds or a teacher hears an allegation of bullying, they are to take the situation directly to an administrator to take care it.
“What we mean by taking care of it is whoever is making the allegation of bullying, there is a form they have to fill out and sign,” McDermott said. “Once they do that we open an investigation that includes our SRO. Together we will look at whether or not an incident meets our criteria and make that determination. Even if the determination is no, we continue to follow up with the child who made the allegation and the child who the allegation was made against so they know we’re keeping track and following up.”
“Even though it’s not bullying, they will still be punished if they’ve done something wrong,” Frazier added.
If a student is found to be bullying another student, their parents have to be notified.
“Other than that, we’re going to work on making sure parents understand the process and we’re going to meet with every parent that has a concern about bullying.”
