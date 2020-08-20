Following much deliberation Monday night at the Pineville Independent School Board meeting, the decision was made to conduct in-person instruction beginning September 1.
“It was a difficult decision there was more discussion that the board felt needed to take place to make sure the staff and the parents would be supportive of being able to come into in person classes,” said Superintendent of Pineville Independent Schools Russell Thompson. “Through that deliberation, we came out with a decision to continue forward with our options for re-entry that we originally had as far as five days in person, five days virtual, or the hybrid plan, and that is beginning on September 1.”
The decision was made not to take Governor Beshear’s recommendation to start in person instruction on September 28. Discussion has been held with the Kentucky Department of Education Commissioner Kevin C. Brown and Pineville Independent Schools will offer three options to families beginning September 1. Those options are a traditional schedule, a virtual schedule, or a hybrid schedule with both in class and virtual options.
“We support the board and their decision and the time and effort they put in to make that tough decision,” said Thompson. “I know that was made based on what was best for our community and what our community’s needs were. They have trusted us and we are making this building as safe as we possibly can for any students, teachers, and staff. We are going to be working to the best of our ability to make this as successful school year as we possibly can.”
A presentation was made to the board at the meeting showing how both the teacher and the student will utilize the virtual classroom.
“I feel like our teachers are going to do as good a job as they can in offering the virtual option to our students,” explained Thompson. “Some teachers are going to be more technology based than others but the live streaming is going to give them the opportunity to introduce new curriculum to the in person students as well as the ones on virtual.”
Thompson explained that he does feel that in person interaction is important and he does have concerns of how that interaction will be between virtual and primary students.
“I believe that our staff is well equipped and very strong to handle any of those obstacles,” Thompson said. “We will give them the support that they need in any way that we can in order to secure that these students do have the best possible education whether it be virtual or in person.”
Thompson explained that he respects and supports the board and all of their decisions. He understands the decision is very tough to make due to him serving on the Kentucky High School Athletic Association Board and he thinks that the board has done a wonderful job and he is also very supportive of having fall sports.
“I am very supportive of having football here in the fall,” he said. “I think it’s all fall sports, not just football even though it is the hot topic but we’ve also got volleyball, golf cross country, and other sports that are taking place and I am supportive of students being able to participate in their athletics this fall.”
Thompson thinks it is highly important for students to have the opportunity to compete in athletics.
“I will be supportive of any action that takes place with much deliberation and consideration with what is taking place,” explained Thompson. “I’m proud to be on that board and serving that board, so I think it’s important to give parents options and they can best choose what is suiting for their students.”
The vote will be made by the KHSAA Board on Thursday, August 20 on fall sports and when and if they will take place.
More information on the Pineville Independent School schedule, you can find it on their website https://www.pineville.kyschools.us/covidyear.
