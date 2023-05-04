Pineville Independent School’s sports complex project has been put on hold after the bids came in over the budget last week. The school board voted to table the bids and now the architect is negotiating with the bidders to see what options might be available to lower the costs.
“We had two bidders and both of them came in over our estimated bid. One came in $1.6 million over and the other came in $2.2 million over the base bid,” Superintendent Russell Thompson said. “We’re not going to put the school in jeopardy or anything of that nature.”
Thompson said the architect is working with the two bidders to see how to proceed further or to see if the project needs to be canceled.
“It’s possible that some things can be negotiated or some parts of the project can be taken out so we can get it down to the base bid and what we can afford to do,” he said. ”It comes down to inflation and the cost of doing anything and the cost of finding people to work. The project looks fantastic but at this point we don’t have the facility funding to cover the project as the bids came in.”
While the district hopes to be able to move forward with the project, it’s now very likely that they’ll play at least one more football season on the current grass field. Thompson said moving to a later start date could possibly bring the price down because the contractors won’t be under a time crunch to get finished before the start of the season.
“I appreciate the board. They’ve had to make some tough decisions with this and I appreciate their decision-making,” Thompson said. “We’re trying to do what’s best for the district and keep it striving. We’re going to keep chipping away until we get to where we want it to be.”
He is hopeful that by this month’s board meeting they’ll know exactly where things stand and whether or not it will be possible to move forward with the project.
“We’d like to continue trying to get the project completed, but we want to do it the right way. We don’t want to just rush it together and then not be happy with what it ends up being,” Thompson said.
Also at last week’s meeting, Jeremy Hicks provided the board with quotes on having the gym floors repainted as well as adding volleyball to the old gym. The board did not take any action on having the floors redone, they want to see where the sports complex ends up before starting any other projects.
In an executive session the board voted to purchase the Presbyterian Church building for $170,000.
“We have made an offer and it is currently in the works to get a deed and finalize the purchase of the Presbyterian Church building. We’ve already bought the field, it’s recorded in the school’s name at the courthouse,” Thompson said. “The Presbyterian is a fantastic building and we were very pleased when we got inside and got to look around. The board thought it was in the school’s best interest to have that for future projects or future space that ties in with our campus.”
The board also approved the amended 2022-23 School Calendar to show May 18 as the last day for students and May 19 as closing day for all staff. Graduation will be Sunday, May 21 at 2 p.m.
The 2023 Prom will be May 13 at the Olde Church in Cumberland Gap, Tennessee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.