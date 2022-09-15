Mayor Scott Madon said he will be instructing the Pineville Police Department to step up patrols and enforcement of speeding around town after he received several requests for speed bumbs.
“The city cannot put speed bumps on main thoroughfares and we’ve had requests for Kentucky Avenue, Oak Street, Holly and Tennessee,” he said. “The only thing I know to do is put out more speed signs and maybe step up our patrols.
“We’re going to enforce these ordinances and I’m going to tell you now that there will be kids caught and people will be mad. But that’s the law and we’re going to step up and do it, everybody be prepared.”
Madon said he would put out a memo to the police officers to set up on different streets and start running radar. “Maybe we can get them to give out a few warnings to try and slow people down, but after that we’ll just have to write tickets.”
