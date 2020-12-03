After spending 352 nights at the Ronald McDonald House in Cincinnati and a total of 445 days fighting a rare form of childhood cancer, Caisyn Fuson and his family returned to Pineville on Monday.
They were welcomed by an escort from the Kentucky State Police, Bell County Sheriff’s Department, Pineville Police and the Pineville Fire Department. Despite cold, snowy weather a group of about 50 family members and supporters gathered in the parking lot at the Pineville Community Health Center to greet the family.
“It makes you feel incredible to know that our community is standing behind us and praying for Caisyn,” his mother Brittany Fuson said.
445 days after being diagnosed with neuroblastoma, a rare form of stomach cancer, Caisyn was able to ring the bell signaling he was cancer-free Monday at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital
“It was just overwhelming with joy to know that he done it,” said Brittany. “There’s a lot of kids that don’t make it through this therapy.
“It’s actually been a very relaxed trip too to know that he’s safe and he’s healthy right now from cancer.”
What’s next for the Fuson family? Something they haven’t been able to do since September of 2019 — celebrate a holiday at home as a family.
“Last year we spent Christmas at the Ronald McDonald house and last Thanksgiving and this Thanksgiving was spent in the hospital,” Brittany said. “So this is going to be a wonderful Christmas.”
