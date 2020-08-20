A Pineville woman, 33 year old Sarah Farmer initially arrested on a murder charge in the death of her husband in September of 2016, was sentenced in a Bell County courtroom Wednesday (August 19, 2020.)
The shooting allegedly happened inside a car in a wooded area on September 12, 2016. Sarah then called 911 and drove Eddie Farmer Jr. to the hospital.
According to the citation, Sarah Farmer was arrested by Trooper Rob Farley on a warrant from Kentucky State Police Detective Josh Howard formally charging her in the death of her husband Eddie. She was served in Leslie County detention Center where she was lodged on unrelated charges.
At Wednesday’s hearing in front of Circuit Judge Robert Costanzo, the charge of Murder against Sarah Farmer was amended to Manslaughter in the first degree.
She received a 10-year prison sentence. The family of Eddie Farmer Jr. agreed to the amended charge.
