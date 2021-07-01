A Pineville woman was killed and a man seriously injured in single-vehicle accident in Tennessee on Monday.
The fatal accident was reported at 11:51 a.m. on Highway 33 near Butcher Lane in Union County.
Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper Williams’ preliminary investigation indicates that 22-year-old Cameron Collins of Pineville was driving a 2010 Ford Fusion northbound on Highway 33 (Maynardville Highway) and crossed the southbound lane of traffic.
The Fusion then continued off the left shoulder traveling down a slight embankment striking a tree coming to rest at the bottom of the embankment. It then caught fire.
Both Collins and his 21-year-old passenger Victoria Wilson of Pineville were assisted by witnesses and removed from the car before it was destroyed by fire. It was not determined if either was wearing a seatbelt.
While Collins was injured in the accident, Victoria Wilson was pronounced dead at the scene.
Charges against Collins are pending according to the report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.