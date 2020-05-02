MHS will host a unique commencement ceremony for the Class of 2020.
Seniors will graduate in Fuson Gymnasium at an individually scheduled time the week of May 11-15th. We will be creating a video with all the graduating seniors receiving their diploma, moving their tassel, and tossing their cap, however, we are required to follow specific guidelines and CDC protocols to keep everyone safe as we celebrate our seniors. Starting May 11th we will film individual seniors and their families at Middlesboro High School-Fuson Brothers Gymnasium, to include graduation speeches, at an assigned time. We will conclude our graduation on the 15th. The final video will be shared with all families of the Class of 2020.
MHS Seniors will receive more detailed information and graduation video appointment times next week.
— From Middlesboro High School
