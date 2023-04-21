The Bell County Clerk’s Office is reminding voters that the portal to request an absentee ballot for the upcoming primary election is open now thru May 2.
“The online portal requesting absentee ballots for the May 16th, 2023 Primary Election is open for qualified absentee voters through May 2nd, 2023 at govote.ky.gov. For farther assistance call the Clerk’s office at (606) 337-6144,” a post on the Clerk’s Facebook page read.
Also, the Bell County Board of Elections is always looking for workers to assist in conducting elections. If anyone is interested in working in the Election and is a Registered Voter in Bell County, you can fill out an Election Officer Application Form at the Bell County Clerk’s office. For more information about the pay and training call the County Clerk’s Office. 606-337-6143 (Debbie or Kayla).
