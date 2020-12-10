On Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 2:32pm Pineville Assistant Police Chief Curtis Pingleton arrested a Baxter, Ky. man in Pineville on a sexual offense involving a child.
The Asst. Chief has charged 26 year old Dakota Alred with sodomy - 1st degree – victim under 12 years of age.
The complaint warrant states that on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, Alred committed sodomy when he engaged in deviate sexual intercourse with a person less than 12 years of age. The offense took place from age 4 of the victim to the date the complaint warrant was taken out after an interview with the victim.
Dakota Alred was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center and is being held under a $250,000 cash bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.