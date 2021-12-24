The Pineville City Police would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who participated in the 2021 Pineville Police Shop With A Cop.
The event took place December 14, 2021 at Walmart in Middlesboro. 135 students from Pineville Independent School participated in the event.
The Pineville Police Department would like to give a special thanks to all the local businesses and clubs, because without them, this would not be possible.
The local businesses and clubs that donated to the Pineville Police Shop with a Cop are as follows: Pineville Rotary Club, Pineville Lions Club, Pineville Kiwanis Club, Long’s Pic Pac, Walmart, Arnett & Steele Funeral Home, Taylor Drug Store, Debbie Gambrel, Pineville Pawn Shop, Ron Gilley, Tri-County Scrap Metal and Recycling, Middlesboro Coca-Cola, Bell County Farm Bureau, First State Bank of the Southeast, Bell Drug, Howard Law, Bishop & Johnson Law, Gambrel & Wilder Law, State Farm Justin Mays, Johnco Inc., Tim Short Middlesboro, Bisceglia Realty, Chu-Con, Appalachian Wireless, Hinkle’s Print Shop, Commercial Bank, Asher Land and Mineral, Family Health Care, Mountain Tarp, Albey Brock and Gary Ferguson.
The Pineville Police Department is excited for the Shop with a Cop program to continue to grow and benefit the students of Pineville Schools in the years to come.
We are excited for the possibilities of the future for the Shop with a Cop program to reach even more children in 2022. If you are interested in donating tothe program for 2022 please contact Chief Brandon Hollingsworth with the Pineville City Police at 606-337-2207.
Thank You,
Pineville Police Department
