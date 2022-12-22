The Pineville Police Department would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who participated and assisted in the 2022 Pineville Police Shop With A Cop.
The event took place December 13, 2022 at Walmart in Middlesboro. 103 students from Pineville Independent School participated in the event.
The Pineville Police Department would like to give a special thanks to all the local businesses and clubs, because without them, this would not be possible.
The local businesses and clubs that donated to the Pineville Police Shop with a Cop are as follows: Pineville Rotary Club, Pineville Lions Club, Pineville Kiwanis Club, Long’s Pic Pac, Walmart, Arnett & Steele Funeral Home, Bell County Coroner Jay Steele, Bell County Clerk Debbie Gambrel, Brooks Tire, Chu Con, Bethlehem Baptist Church, oward Law, Appalachian Wireless, Pineville Pawn Shop, Combs Group, Pineville Housing Authority, Taylor Drug Store, Bell Drug, Kentucky Farm Bureau, Ron Gilley, Justin Mays State Farm, the Mason Family, Dr. Morring and Wes Conn.
The Pineville Police Department is excited for the Shop with a Cop program to continue to grow and benefit the students of Pineville Schools in the years to come.
We are excited for the possibilities of the future for the Shop with a Cop program to reach even more children in 2023. If you are interested in donating tothe program for 2022 please contact Chief Brandon Hollingsworth with the Pineville City Police at 606-337-2207.
Thank You,
Pineville Police Department
