The Pineville City Police would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who participated in the 2020 Pineville Police Shop With A Cop program.
The event took place December 14 and 15, 2020 at Walmart In Middlesboro. We would also like to extend a special thanks to the following donators: The Pineville Rotary Club, The Pineville Kiwanis Club, The Pineville Lions Club, Long’s Pic Pac, Howard Law, Don and Pat Mason, Chu Con, Mary Kay Catherine Woolum, Bell County Coroner Jay Steele, Arnett & Steele Funeral Home, Mountain Tarp, Justin Mays State Farm, Debbie Gambrel, Combs Group, Sauced, Taylor Drug Store, Milton Brooks, Ron Gilley, Pineville Pawn Shop, Bell Drug, Tim Short Middlesboro, Commercial Bank and First State Bank of the Southeast.
Without their donations none of this would have been possible. Because of their generosity 65 students from the Pineville School System were able to participate this year.
We are excited about continuing this program for the students of Pineville Schools in the years to come. With the support and donations from our community we are excited for the possibilities of the future for the Shop With A Cop program sponsored by The Pineville Rotary Club to reach even more children in 2021.
If you are interested in donating to the program for 2021 please contact Officer Brandon Hollingsworth with the Pineville City Police at 606-337-2207.
Thank You,
Pineville Police Department
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.