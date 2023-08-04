The Middlesboro community came together on Tuesday to pray for and support the family of baby Elena. The 17-month old died Sunday evening after being beaten and assaulted Friday night.
Reverend Steven Temple said that he could not sleep after hearing the news and knew he needed to do something for the family, so he worked with community members to set up the vigil.
The baby’s father Trey Hembree was there with some of his family members who were in attendance and were able to see all of the love and support the community had to offer them.
“She was daddy’s girl for sure. I was her safe place she was a daddy’s girl.” said Hembree.
Elena was taken to Middlesboro ARH Friday night with severe injuries including sexual assault. Due to the extreme and life-threatening nature of the injuries, she was flown to Children’s Hospital in Knoxville.
The medical staff attempted to stabilize the girl, placing her on a respirator, but unfortunately the incident rendered the child brain dead according to a family member. She passed away Sunday evening at Children’s Hospital.
While medical care was being administered over the weekend, Middlesboro Lt./Detective Barry Cowan and Officer Caleb Ayers began a joint investigation into who was responsible for the incident that led to the assault and death of the child.
Sunday night Cowan interviewed the mother of the child, 21-year-old Erica L. Lawson of Middlesboro and subsequently arrested her in connection with the violent and tragic crime.
Erica Lawson has been booked into the Bell County Detention Center charged with:
Manslaughter – 2nd degree, Failure to report child abuse - 1st degree, Criminal abuse - 1st degree - child under 12, and Wanton endangerment.
The Department of Child Services also assisted.
Another arrest is expected in this on-going investigation.
Tuesday’s vigil was also a call for justice in the case as well as a reminder to all to be watchful for signs of abuse.
“If we could get that mindset that if we see something let’s say something,” said Temple. “They may get aggravated at us speaking, they may get aggravated at us calling, bugging them, emailing them, whatever we’ve got to do. As long as we can them to investigate, check it out, look it up. If it’s nothing then it’s nothing, but it’s better to be safe than it is to be in this situation that we find this family in tonight.”
Temple says that he hopes this tragedy can be a catalyst in helping the community understand its role in protecting the children of the community.
District Social Worker for Middlesboro and Pineville and children’s advocate, Leah Jones says that if someone believes that a child is being abused they need to report it to DCBS immediately so that it can be investigated.
Those who attended the vigil had the opportunity to speak following planned speeches from, Pastor Steven Temple, Pastor David Rice, Mayor Boone Bowling, and Commonwealth’s Attorney Lisa Fugate.
Fugate said she will do everything she can to get justice for baby Elena.
Information from WRIL & WYMT.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.