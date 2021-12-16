Judge Executive Albey Brock asked for continued prayers for the family of Kyle Garrett, the 911 dispatcher who was killed in an accidental shooting at the courthouse early on Dec. 3, as well as for the victims of the deadly tornadoes in western Kentucky at Tuesday’s regular fiscal court meeting.
“I want us to continue to keep our dispatch family and our Sheriff family in our thoughts and prayers,” Brock said. “We had a tragedy take place here, an accident that you just can’t imagine happened. A family is torn up and really needs a lot of support.
“Death is never a good thing, but when it’s basically a kid — a 23-year-old is a kid to me, I’ve got kids around that age.”
He said the death as also had an impact on the Sheriff’s Department and fire departments who work closesly with Bell Dispatch.
“Those dispatchers are like overwatch for those deputies. When they’re out there by themselves in the middle of the night, the dispatcher is often the only person who knows where they are. If they don’t come back on that radio in a timely manner, that dispatcher is their protector. They’re the person that’s going to send somebody to go to them and could very well save their life,” Brock said. “They are in constant communication with each other and they’re real close. I know all of those in our law enforcement community that work with them are hurting too.”
Tuesday’s agenda included a special presentation of the KACo County Advocate Award to State Rep. Adam Bowling. However the presentation was canceled because KACo officials and staff are assisting the local governments in western Kentucky as they deal with the tornado damage.
Brock also held a moment of silence for the tornado victims.
“We’ve dealt with a lot of disaster here. Middlesboro was hit with a tornado years ago, we’ve had floods that were basically biblical in nature and we’ve had winter storms but we’ve had nothing that even gets anywhere close when you think about the loss of life and devastation that’s taken place out there,” he said. “It’s just hard to comprehend. I’m being told by some of my counterparts that the pictures we see on TV don’t even do it justice. Those pictures are horrible and I can’t imagine it being worse that what we’re seeing.
“Let’s keep those folks in our prayers. It couldn’t be a worse time to have a tragedy like this to happen.”
In other business the court approved:
— payment of $35,090.00 to Hinkle Contracting for blacktopping of various county roads (to be paid when funds are received);
— changing Josh Collett from $12 per hour to $13.50 per hour to assume State Class D Coordinator duties;
— changing Matthew Halcomb and Timothy Wright from part-time to full-time deputy jailers;
— hiring Nicholas Holbrook as full-time dispatcher;
— the 2022 Fee Account Budget for the Bell County Clerk and Bell County Sheriff;
— the 2022 Annual Order setting maximum amount for deputies and assistants for the Bell County Clerk and Bell County Sheriff’
— accepting checks in the amount of $686,931.57 from Sheriff Mitch Williams and in the amount of $19,950.04 from County Clerk Debbie Gambrel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.