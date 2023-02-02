Pineville has a new business in town for your pet grooming needs. Primp My Pet, previously located on Highway 119, has moved to the city of Pineville.
Owner Latecia Brooks went to the Nash Academy and is an experienced groomer of 14 years. Latecia trained Shannon Jackson who has been grooming about a year and half. They are now accepting new clients and scheduling appointments.
The pricing of their grooming package is based on the size of the animal. The package includes nails, pads, sanitary anal glands, pluck and clean ears, shampoo, cut and dry.
They also offer a $50 package which includes everything from the other package accept for the haircut. If your pet is needing spa day, go check out Primp My Pet.
Primp My Pet is open Monday through Saturday at 8:30am to accept appointments.
You can call Latecia at 606-269-3663 or Shannon at 606-269-8328 for appointments. You can also check out Primp My Pet on Facebook or send them an email to primpmypet@hotmail.com.
You can also stop by to schedule appointments at their new location at 206 Virginia Avenue in Pineville (next door to the Kentucky Mountain Laurel Festival office in the Asher building)
