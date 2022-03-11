Bible story books often show events in the life of Jesus. The pictures are meant to help children better understand the stories. I was ten when I found a picture of the baptism of Jesus in the Jordan River. It confused me. John the Baptist was pouring water over the head of Jesus as they stood waist deep in the river.
In my home church, my folks took me for baptism when I was 7 days old. The preacher poured a handful of water over my head in the name of the Trinity – Father, Son, and Holy Spirit. My best friend was 11 and he had yet to be baptized. In his church they only baptized adults in the big tank behind the pulpit. The preacher put them under three times in the name of the Trinity. Other churches had to go down to the creek to use running water to make baptism valid. Some churches sprinkled the kids. In the Roman Catholic Church up the street, the Priest used water to make the sign of the cross on the head of the baby and said the Trinity words. None of these words fit the Bible pictures. Since the picture was in God’s Holy Word, I assumed it showed what truly happened. It did not agree in any way with our local modern ways of baptism.
As I grew into my teens and started asking questions and got few good answers. To my eyes, the whole baptism thing looked like nonsense, even magic, and irrelevant. At best, it looked like some kind of initiation ceremony into “The Club” with tithing as membership dues.
AS I grew older, I accepted the fact that just as people were different, so were church practices. I thought about all the varieties of baptism and found a common thread. It was connected to salvation and going to heaven no matter how it was done. It had to be done according to each church’s way, but across all Christian churches, there was water and the words of the Trinity to make it work. I hoped that God in his wisdom and mercy accepted all our imperfect attempts at baptism.
But what happens if the priest or preacher messes up the official words? Here is a recent news report: A Catholic priest in Phoenix used a single incorrect word in baptisms over a 20-year career – invalidating the rite for thousands of people.
As he poured the holy water, he said, “We baptize you…” and not the correct, “I baptize you…” His Bishop sent out a message to all his parishioners notifying them they will all have to be re-baptized. It said, “If you were baptized with the wrong word, that means your baptism is invalid.”
To those of us not Roman Catholics, re-baptism might look like a silly bother more than anything else, but their baptism is connected to salvation. If your deceased father was one of those improperly baptized, did he go to Hell? As Abraham Lincoln once said, “I find it strange to expect that a special combination of words would make any difference to a loving God.”
