Water rates for customers of the Pineville Utility Commission will be going up by seven percent each of the next three years. The Pineville City Council approved the first reading of an amendment to the PUC Schedule of Rates and Charges Ordinance reflecting that change at Monday’s meeting.
Pineville Utilities Commission Manager Robert Roan said the PUC board recommended the increase to meet operating costs.
“For the average 4,000 gallon per month water bill it’s going to raise about $2.50 to $3.00 per month,” he said. “We had a (1 percent) increase in 2020 because of our project but we haven’t done anything to our rates since 2014. Especially since COVID, our costs have went up astronomically. We’re paying three times what we were chemicals at our water plant, pipe prices have went crazy, fuel prices, anything you can think of has went way up.
“We’ve cut everything we know to cut and tried every way in the world to not have to do this, but we’re to the point now where I would be derelict in my duty if I didn’t come to you all asking for this.”
Mayor Scott Madon said the water company had depleted all of their reserves and was no longer providing money to the city.
“We’ve spent everything we can spend to try and keep from raising it,” he said. “There’s no way around it. I don’t ever like rate increase for anything but we don’t have a choice at this point.”
Madon added that Roan has had three of his highest-paid employees retire over the last year without replacing any of them.
“I think he’s done everything he can as far as cost-cutting measures to try and keep from doing this,” the mayor said.
Council member Pat Bingham asked Roan if the increase was being done just so the PUC could pay its bills.
“Yes,” he said. “We actually have lost money this fiscal year. We’re down and we need to do this to get ourselves back up and making money so we can maintain the system.”
He explained that the Pineville Water System was one of the five largest in the state of Kentucky as far as miles of pipe.
“We’ve got 29 water tanks and over 30 pump stations along with a huge water plant that is producing 3 million gallons per day for 5200 customers,” Roan said. “We’re just so spread out. Middlesboro, for example, probably has 8000 customers but they only need two water tanks to cover the city of Middlesboro. We go from Clairfield, Tennessee to the Clay County line at Red Bird all the way up 119 to the Harlan County line, down 92 to the Whitley County line. We supply East Knox with water, we supply Black Mountain Utility District in Harlan County with water and we supply the Cawood Water District.
“We’re a huge water system and we’re so spread out it just costs more for us than for somebody like Middlesboro.”
Council member Alicia Slusher asked Roan what things would look like if the rates weren’t raised.
“Would we be looking at layoffs? Would we be looking at less services for customers?”
Roan said it would mean a cutback in service.
“We’re on 24-hour, 7-days a week call if we have a main leak or something like that. We immediately go as fast as we can get there,” he said. “I would have to try to cut back overtime as much as I could. That would be the first sign — we wouldn’t be as fast to get to a water leak as we are right now. That’s where you would see it first.”
After a little more discussion the council voted unanimously in favor of the amendment raising the rate.
The council also approved the first reading of another amendment to the PUC rates and charges ordinance to reflect a 40-percent increase for customers in Fonde. This increase is simply passing on the increased cost of getting water for those customers from the Clear Fork Utility District in Tennessee.
The Pineville Water System purchases water off of the Clear Fork Utility District in Clairfield to furnish water to the Fonde customers.
“We’ve got a 40-percent rate increase for the Clear Fork Utility District and we’re wanting to pass that along to our Fonde customers only,” Roan said.
Madon added that Roan had been working for years to get those customers moved over to the Tennessee system.
“He has to send someone up there seven days a week to service 16 customers and we’re taking a bath on it. We’re losing a lot of money,” he said. “He’s working to try to give that portion of the system to Clear Fork.”
Roan said he first approached the Division of Water in 2017 about the issue.
“Then they wouldn’t even talk to us about giving that away. Now they’re seriously running it up the pole to see if there is a possibility to do that,” he said. “If we can get Kentucky to release that one little section then Clear Fork will supply that water and we can get out of that.”
Roan also spoke to the council about some upcoming projects that the water system has funded through grants.
“We’ve got to replace a water tank at Frakes. It’s about a half a million dollar project. We have funding through an Abandoned Mine Lands grant and it’s not going to cost us a penny,” Roan said.
The utility commission has procured an engineer for that project as well as three Cleaner Water projects that are coming up. The Cleaner Water project funding will flow through the city.
“We’ve got three Cleaner Water projects that have already been approved and funded and the engineering firm is designing them right now,” Roan said. “
There is a $500,000 project to put in a new water line around the flood wall and under the river through the Straight Creek pump station to provide a supply to Straight Creek without it coming through Pineville.
There is also a water line extension at Rocky Face and a water line extension to Pine Mountain State Resort Park.
