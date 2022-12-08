This past weekend we enjoyed time with friends at the Eldridge family annual Christmas party. It is always a great time with friends with an array of food and beverages. Earlier that week I was scrolling through TikTok and found the cutest dish for this occasion. I have to say, it was a hit, so of course I had to share it with you all.
Pull-apart Mozzarella Christmas Tree
Ingredients: mozzarella string cheese, canned pizza dough, pesto, ½ stick of butter, 1 tablespoon of butter, 1 cup of marinara sauce.
Instructions: Begin by preheating your oven to 350 degrees. Cut the cheese into 1-inch pieces. Roll out the pizza dough and cut it into 2-inch squares.
Lay out parchment paper on a baking sheet. Place the cheese in the squares and roll into a ball. Arrange the balls into the shape of a Christmas tree on the parchment paper.
Bake the tree for 15-20 minutes until golden brown. While the tree is baking, make your butter topping. Add ½ a stick of butter, 1 tablespoon of pesto and 1 tablespoon of garlic to a saucepan. Mix until butter is melted, and flavors have infused.
When the tree is done baking, coat in the butter mixture. Place a dish full of marinara under the tree and enjoy!
