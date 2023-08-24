I saw on social media the other day that this month should be called Augtober, and that is a statement I can get behind. I think everyone is officially in fall mode. I know I am ready for soup, sweater and all things pumpkin season. This week I am sharing a recipe to help you embrace Augtober. Hopefully this will help you get through the last of the hot days of summer with the memory of a crisp fall morning in your mind.
Pull Apart Pumpkin Bread
Ingredients: 1 can pureed pumpkin, 1 teaspoon vanilla, ¼ cup sugar, 1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice, 1 egg, 2 cans canned biscuits, 1 cup cinnamon sugar
Icing ingredients: 1 cup powdered sugar, 2 tbsp milk, 1 teaspoon cinnamon
Instructions: Preheat your oven to 350. Pour the cinnamon sugar into a bowl and cut your biscuits in half. The bigger the biscuit you buy, the better. Coat each side of the biscuits with cinnamon sugar and set aside.
Make your pumpkin filling by mixing your pumpkin, egg, sugar, vanilla and pumpkin pie spice in a bowl. Spread this filling on top of a biscuit half and start the pattern on biscuit, filling biscuit filling. Place your stack in a loaf pan, completely filling it from end to end.
Bake at 350 for 30-40 minutes. While it is baking, make your Icing. Mix powedered sugar, cinnamon and milk until a glaze that is the consistency of a cinnamon roll ice is formed. You may need to add more milk.
When your bread is finished, remove from oven, and allow it to cool for 10 minutes. Drizzle the icing when the bread is warm, but not hot. Enjoy!
