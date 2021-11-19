The fall overcast days always get me in the mood for baking. Baking is truly an art that takes years to perfect. I like to try my hand at different projects this time of year because they just seem to hit the spot.
I was standing in the line at Walmart this past weekend and I saw a magazine about baking. I can remember as a little girl opening these types of magazines and dreaming of the day that I would have my own kitchen to make these beautiful treats. I thought to myself, I am going to buy this and make that little girls dreams come true.
This week’s recipe comes from that magazine and boy does it hit the spot. It requires some time and patience, but that’s why you can say it is made with love. Add this to your Thanksgiving menu for something that everyone will enjoy.
Pumpkin Pecan Bread Pudding
Ingredients: 16 oz bread of your choice cut into 1-inch cubes (a sturdy bread will work best), 1 ½ cups of canned pumpkin, 2 ½ cups cold whipping cream, 1 ½ cups whole milk, 2/3 cup plus 2 tablespoons granulated sugar, 2/3 cup firmly packed light brown sugar, 5 large eggs, 3 tablespoons of bourbon, 2 teaspoons cinnamon, 2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice, 1 ½ teaspoons kosher salt, ¾ cup toasted pecans, 1 tablespoon unsalted butter melted.
Caramel glaze ingredients: ½ cup firmly packed light brown sugar, ½ cup heavy whipping cream, ½ cup unsalted butter softened, 3 tablespoons dark corn syrup, ¾ teaspoon of Kosher salt.
Instructions: Start by cubing the bread and toasting it for 25 minutes at 250 degrees or until the bread is slightly dried.
In a very large bowl, whisk together pumpkin, cold cream, granulated sugar, brown sugar, eggs, bourbon, cinnamon, pumpkin pie spice and salt. Add the toasted bread cubes and let soak for 1 hour, stirring occasionally.
Stir in the pecans. Brush 8X11 baking dish with melted butter. Pour in the bread mixture and sprinkle extra pecans on top. Add a water bath to the oven to ensure pudding will stay moist. Bake at 300 for 55 minutes until puffed and set.
While pudding is baking, make the salted caramel sauce. In a medium saucepan, stir together all ingredients. Bring to a boil over medium low heat. Let simmer and stir frequently for 3 minutes. Transfer to a heat proof bowl and let stand for 10 minutes.
When the pudding is finished baking, let stand for 10 minutes. Pour caramel sauce on top and serve!
