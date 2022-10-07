I’ve decided that I am going to let the cat out of the bag this week. Jake has a secret that he has asked me not to tell anyone, but I feel like my readers can keep his secret. Pumpkin spice makes him happier than a bird with a French fry in the McDonald’s parking lot. He could (and does) drink it almost every day.
Last Sunday, I surprised him by combining two of his favorite things—pancakes and pumpkin spice. It’s the perfect fall breakfast. It’s fun and different, and I think everyone will love them.
Pumpkin Spice Pancakes
Ingredients: 1 ½ cups of all purpose flour, ¼ cup brown sugar, 1 ½ tsp baking powder, ½ tsp baking soda, 1 tsp pumpkin pie spice, 2/3 cup pureed pumpkin, 1 ½ cups milk, ½ tsp vanilla, 2 eggs, 2 tablespoons melted butter.
Instructions: In one bowl whisk together your dry ingredients. In another bowl, whisk together your we ingredients (including the pumpkin.) Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients being careful not to overmix.
Place skillet on medium heat and spray with cooking spray. Ladle 1/3 cup of the pancake mix onto the skillet once warm. Wait or the pancake to bubble throughout and then flip to the other side.
Repeat until the batter is all cooked.
Serve with your favorite syrup and
breakfast side. Enjoy this fall breakfast with your family.
