The famous Fluid Flow Laboratory in Manchester, England found fascinating facts and figures from its first AI experiment. They found that the molecules of water in raindrops bond to each other in Quantum fashion. Even though they break apart when the raindrop might hit a rock or a car when they fall, they re-unite in the heavens through evaporation. To do this, the molecules must communicate with each other. The researchers were able to listen in and translate some of the conversations:
The first said, “Hey guys, it’s gonna be a wild ride this time. When this dark cloud turns black, a couple of million volts will flash and fly. Hold your ears when it goes. It will rock you in your cradle, rumble, tumble, and echo for miles.”
The second said, “Stop it, you’re scaring me! I like warm winds and peace as I gently fall to bring life to earth.”
“Well, I’ve got more bad news for you. Take a coat and gloves. There’s cold air halfway down and you are a gonna freeze. Your Daddy used to sing, ‘Hail, hail, the gangs all here’. He tore up many a tin roof and windshield in his day. He loved bouncing and banging around before he melted.”
The young drop drooped at the news, “I don’t want to hurt anybody or damage anything. I want to do good things. I’m going to call all us good drops together and help Canada. We’ll put out their wildfires.”
The first said, “You’re a little late for that, but you do have good intentions. The smoke has put so many bits of dust in the air that you can pick which one you want to ride on to earth.”
“Now you’re talking. I’ll put out a crowd sourcing appeal for all able bodied raindrops to join me and we’ll flood the fires into submission.”
The first said, “Good luck with that. You’re playing with fire even if you are water. In the older, kinder, gentler days that might have been a good idea, but unpredictable excesses of climate change is the new normal. You and your wet buddies may lose control of all that water.”
The second said, “Oh don’t worry, we’ve tracked the fires with GPS and know where to fall. It’s not rocket science anymore. It will be fun. We’ll go down and put out the fires, then evaporate back up to here for a big success party.”
Unfortunately, good intentions led to Hell and highwater. The dark cloud suddenly turned black and a zillion volts of lightning crashed and flashed between heaven and earth. It destroyed navigation systems including GPS, shook the skies. The pleasant great and growing fire controller of a cloud foundered. It wandered and grew until it could hold no more. All at once, all the raindrops fell, but not on blazing Canada. They inundated innocent Vermont.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.