I know everyone’s lives are very different than the norm these days. They even changed policies that only one person per household can come into the grocery stores. Life is crazy right now, just to put it simply.
What I want to do this week is give you a recipe that is just the opposite of that—easy and stress free. It can be hard to get used to cooking more because restaurants are closed and the kids are home. It can also be expensive to say the least.
This week I’m sharing a quick and affordable chicken and rice recipe that won’t break the bank, your family will enjoy, and will only take you 15-20 minutes!
Quarantine Chicken and Rice
Ingredients: 4 boneless skinless chicken breasts, 1 box of chicken flavored rice-a-roni, 1 can of cream of chicken, ½ a bag of frozen peas, 1 tablespoon of butter, 2 tablespoons of olive oil, 1 tablespoon Italian seasoning, salt and pepper to taste, and sundried tomatoes (optional)
Instructions: Begin by grabbing two sauce pans and placing them on medium high heat. In one sauce pan heat your olive oil and in the other melt the butter. Season your chicken breasts with the Italian seasoning and salt and pepper to taste. Place the chicken in the sauce pan with the olive oil. Cook the chicken for 15 minutes, or until both sides are brown and have reached an internal temperature of at least 165 degrees.
When both sides have browned, add the can of cream of chicken soup to the skillet and top with sundried tomatoes (if you wish). Allow this to simmer for an additional 5 minutes making a tasty sauce for your chicken.
While the chicken is cooking, brown the rice and finish cooking by the box instructions. Add the frozen peas the last 5 minutes the rice is cooking to allow them to cook through.
Remove chicken and rice from stove top and serve! If you have picky eaters you can always omit the peas in half of the rice, leaving the vegetable for adults only. I hope your family enjoys this simple meal and stays safe at home!
