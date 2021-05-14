Pineville senior Raigan King recently signed to continue her basketball career at Union College. Seated from left are Union Assistant Kori West, Raigan’s mom Candi King, Raigan, her father Mandrell King and recently retired PHS girls basketball coach Jamie Mills. Standing are Raigan’s aunt Brandi Vanover and her brother, Brendan King.
“I’m just excited for this opportunity. I’m blessed to just have the chance to play at the next level,” King said. “I’d like to shout out to everyone who has helped me along this way — all of my coaches, my family, all of my supportive fans, everybody.”
King said Union has just partnered with LMU’s veterinary school and she plans to study veterinary medicine while playing for the Lady Bulldogs.
