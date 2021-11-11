County employees, including EMTs, could soon be getting raises.
“We’re working on that, actually got a working sheet going,” Judge Executive Albey Brock said during Tuesday’s Bell County Fiscal Court meeting. “We’re going to clear up some of the COVID money — we’re working a massive math problem right now to see how much we can do and how we’re going to sustain that. With raises, we might have enough in COVID funds to fund that raise for six years, but we’ve got to know that when that six years comes we’ve got the revenue to fund that raise then.”
Brock explained that by “clean it up” he means showing revenue lost from the general fund due to COVID. Those losses can be replaced with the federal funds from the American Rescue Plan and then used in any way.
“We feel like we’re going to be able to figure it out. It’s definitely coming and it’s way overdue,” he said. “Every member of this court has brought that up over the years and I’ll be thrilled to get it done.”
Magistrate Eddie Saylor asked if the county would be getting any money from the recently passed federal infrastructure plan.
“The governor was on TV the other day and he talked about billions of dollars coming to Kentucky,” Saylor said.
Brock said he was confident that some of those funds would benefit the county.
“Where we expect to see it is in water and sewer upgrades through KIA. That’s good for the county, but as it applies directly to the Fiscal Court there’s not a lot there,” he said. “What we want to see is x-amount be dedicated to local county roads that would be administered through the Transportation Department. We’re hopeful that this will help them continue their bridge program so we can continue to take advantage of it.
“There’s definitely nothing bad. How good it’s going to be is yet to be seen.”
In a quick update on the Boone’s Ridge wildlife center project, Brock said it was coming up out of the ground fast. Paving is currently going on in the parking area, which covers over 20 acres. He added that if there were any problems he wasn’t aware of them.
Saylor also asked Brock if he had been contacted by anyone interested in building a hotel on 119.
“I’ve had three developers that have reached out about a potential hotel as it applies to the completion of the project. None of them have show any interest to me on 119,” Brock said.
In other business, the court:
— hired Edward Dray as a full-time sheriff’s deputy, Rufus Wilder as a full-time employee as the road department, and Cody Hopkins as part-time EMT;
— changed Jared Smith from sheriff’s deputy to chief deputy and James Leach from full-time deputy jailer to part-time deputy jailer;
— accepted checks in the amount of $11,266.83 from Sheriff Mitch Williams and in the amount of $19,455.67 from County Clerk Debbie Gambrel.
The court also approved payment to OnSolve in the amount of $27,187.65. Brock explained that this covers four years of service for the county’s one-call alert system that sends out notifications for missing persons.
