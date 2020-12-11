Ralph “Butch” Gene Russell, Jr, 71, owner of Russ-Kat Builders for 42 years and husband of Meloney Rice Russell, passed away Sunday, December 6, 2020. Born in Georgetown, KY, he was the son of the late Gene and Trudy Parrott Russell.
Raised in Pineville, KY, he was a graduate of Pineville Independent Schools and later received his Bachelors and Masters Degrees from Morehead State University. He was a former teacher and coach with Paris Independent Schools before beginning his career in construction. A Kentucky Colonel, he served in the United States Marine Corp Reserve and served on the Board of Appeals for the City of Georgetown. He was the founder and president of the Thoroughbred Figure Skating Club (TFSC), a judge for USFS, the National USFS Chairman for the state games and a former President and Vice President for SEGL Council. He was a member and former trustee of Georgetown First United Methodist Church and was an associate member of Springfield Presbyterian Church. Butch loved to fish, study history, build, spend time with family and play with his grandchildren.
In addition to his wife of 48 years, he is survived by his daughter, Katie (Matt) Riley, Springfield, KY; grandchildren, Russell and Lillian Riley; sister, Pam (David) Thompson; sister-in-law, Jan (Kenny) Gann; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Due to current government guidelines, services will be private. Burial will be held in the Georgetown Cemetery. Casket bearers will be Andy Van Hoose, John Cooper, Mark Riley, Russell Thompson, Kevin Gann, Dale Smith, Gary Davis and Matt Gann. Honorary bearers will be Len Suiter and Russell Howard. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Georgetown First United Methodist Church or Springfield Presbyterian Church. www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com
