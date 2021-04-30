Ralph “Eddie” Suttle went to be with the Lord on April 22nd after a short battle with cancer. Eddie was an exemplary husband to his precious wife Jennifer, father to his loving and adoring sons Tyler and Matthew and daughter-in-law Heidi. He was the son to Ralph and Deloris, brother to Judy, and papaw to loves of his life Graham, Rhett, and Evangeline. He worked tirelessly and sacrificially to provide for his widowed mother and sister, and then later for his wife and sons. Eddie loved to read anything he could get his hands on about World War II, a testament to his father’s service in the Air Force and subsequent passing due to war injuries. He instilled a love of reading and history in his sons and never let them forget the grandfather they all never got to know. He was a proud graduate of Middlesboro High School Class of 1972. He studied painting in college and graduated with a BFA as an oil painter, leaving behind many beautiful pieces for his family to cherish. He was also a drummer in his youth and recently restored a snare drum for his grandchildren. He loved to spend fall Saturdays cheering on the Tennessee Volunteers football team, resorting to mowing the grass when they fell behind as a way to turn around their misfortune. His favorite place in the world was the beach. His family longed to take him there one more time, to let him soak up the sun with a fisherman hat and a book. By God’s grace, we know he is in heaven with his parents and sister, waiting for us all by the water with a good book in one hand and a fisherman’s pole in the other.
Eddie was a fine Christian man and very devoted to serving his Lord. He was a ordained deacon of Old Yellow Creek Baptist Church and a devoted Sunday School Teacher for many years. For the last several years he was a member of Locus Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Ralph and Deloris, sister Judy Diane Suttle, maternal grandparents: Caleb (Chalk) and Virginia (June) Mason, paternal grandparents: Reece and Emma Suttle, aunts: Norma (Ray) Spade, Billie Mike; uncle Roger Mason and cousin Vickie (Britt) Slusher. Mother-in-law: Betty Bell Peace and her husband Ward Peace, Father-in-law Billie Joe Mike.
Left to mourn his passing his loving wife of 40 years Jennifer Mike Suttle, two loving children Edward Tyler and Matthew Bailey and his precious daughter-in-law Heidi Christine Suttle. The absolute loves of his life that could put a smile on his face no matter what the circumstances his grandchildren: Graham Edward, Rhett Timothy and Evangeline Rose Suttle. Sister-in-law: Angelia Mike Oakes and brother-in-law: William Jeffrey Mike and his wife Patti; nieces and nephews: Tayler, Madison, Trent and Will Oakes; Tanner and Trevor Mike and Masen Mike. His aunts: Pauline Mason, Carolyn Mason, Pat Baker and Judy Blondell. Uncles: Jerry (Sheryl)Mason and Everett (Michael) Suttle. Cousins: Sherry (Cecil) Powers, Jackie Keck, Margaret (Tony) Jones, Pam Marsee, Steve (Willa) Mason, Regina Mason and David Baker, Glen (Samantha) Wooton, Michael Spade, Gary Spade, Mark (Jennifer) Spade, and Brenda Bass.
His Home-Going service will be Monday, April 26, 2021 at 2:00 pm at the Green Hills Memorial Gardens Mausoleum in Middlesboro, KY. Rev. Gary Miller will be officiating. Music will be provided by Nicole Mike.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations be made to the Roho Charitable Fund in care of Dennis Evans, 103 Kim Lane, Middlesboro, KY 40965 in honor of Eddie’s favorite holiday and his love for children.
Jennifer and her children would like to acknowledge the love, time and unwavering compassion of Regina Mason & David Baker during the last 2 days of Eddie’s life.
