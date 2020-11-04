Ralph Keith Barnes, 75, of Pathfork, Kentucky passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on Friday, October 30, 2020. He was born in Pathfork on February 20, 1945, a son of the late Earnest Barnes and Rosalie Mathney Sutton. He served in the US Army and loved the time he spent stationed in Swinefurd, Germany. He helped build the Martin’s Fork Dam and worked in a rock quarry in Hamilton, Ohio. He attended the Tugglesville Baptist Church and loved his church family there. He was a true example of a Christian.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Earnest Barnes and Rosalie Sutton; his brother, Jim Barnes; his sister, Mary Ealy; and firstborn grandchild, Wade Polly.
Ralph is survived by the mother of his children, Norma Barnes; his daughters, Doris Daniels and her husband, Shawn, and Virginia Maiden and her husband, Ricky; his son, David Barnes and his wife, Linda; four grandchildren, Michael Howard, Krista Sergent, Cody Howard, and Erick Fritts; four great-grandchildren, Avery Polly, Alyssa Polly, Kennedy Sergent, and Ryker Fritts; his brothers and sisters, Earnest “Red” Barnes, Glenna Brooks, Barbara Tirey, and Paul Barnes; a special nephew Terry Ealy and his wife, Pam and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral Services for Ralph Barnes were held on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Tugglesville Baptist Church with Rev. David Hoskins presiding. Burial followed in the Saylor Cemetery in Pathfork. Pallbearers will be family and friends.
The family received friends on Tuesday at the church at 12:00 PM until the funeral hour. The Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Pineville, is honored to serve the Barnes Family. Light a candle of remembrance and sign the guest register at www.arnettsteele.com.
