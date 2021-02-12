Randall Clayton James, 68, passed away Friday, February 5, 2021 at the Claiborne Medical Center.

He was born December 4, 1952 in Middlesboro, KY, the son of the late Clayton Arthur James and Nancy Elizabeth Coleman James.

He is survived by his wife of 27 years: Linda Galloway James

3 Sisters: Elizabeth Thompson Washburn of Versailles, KY; Judy Burnette of Louisville, KY and Tootie Simpson of Middlesboro, KY

And a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

In honoring Randy’s wishes, the family has chosen to have private services.

Online condolences and guestbook are available at www.cawoodfh.com

Arrangements are under the direction of the Cawood Funeral Home.

