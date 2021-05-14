Mark A. Gooch, President and CEO of Community Trust Bank, is pleased to announce that Assistant Vice President Rebecca L. Hensley has been promoted to the position of Middlesboro Market President.
Ms. Hensley has worked for Community Trust Bank for over 13 years and has 25 years of banking experience. Her previous position at Community Trust Bank was as a Branch Manager at the Middlesboro Main, Middlesboro East and Pineville offices. Her responsibilities as Market President include providing consumer, residential, and commercial lending options to new and existing clients, as well as offering a variety of financial solutions to individuals and businesses including the acceptance of time and demand deposits, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers; issuing letters of credit; renting safe deposit boxes, and providing electronic banking and funds transfer services. Through its subsidiaries, Community Trust also offers trust and wealth management services and brokerage services. Ms. Hensley’s office is located at 1918 Cumberland Avenue in downtown Middlesboro, Kentucky.
Ms. Hensley graduated from Middlesboro High School in Middlesboro, Kentucky and attended Southeast Kentucky Community Technical College in Middlesboro, Kentucky. In 2011 she was a graduate of Leadership Bell County. She is a 2019 graduate of the Southeastern School of Banking. She serves on the Board of Directors of the Chamber of Commerce in Bell County, Kentucky and is serving her second year as Treasurer. Ms. Hensley is active in supporting the March of Dimes, Relay For Life, and the Bell County Repair Affair charity organizations. She resides in Middlesboro, Kentucky.
Community Trust Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc., with assets of $5.4 billion, is headquartered in Pikeville, Kentucky and has 70 banking locations across eastern, northeastern, central, and south central Kentucky, six banking locations in southern West Virginia, threebanking locations in Tennessee, four trust offices across Kentucky, and one trust office in Tennessee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.