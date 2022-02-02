Rebecca Kaye Whittaker, 78, passed away on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at the Shanti Niketon Hospice House. She was born in Owensboro, Kentucky on March 10, 1943 to the late Harrison N. Howard and Juanita H. Howard. The family moved to Bowling Green in 1958. She graduated from Bowling Green High School in 1961. She received a BS in Elementary Education at Western Kentucky University in 1966 and an MA in Early Childhood Education at Murray State University in 1982. She was an elementary school teacher for four years, Preschool Director at International Baptist Church in Manila, Philippines (1984-86), and Director of Irene Peterson Child Development Center at Clear Creek Baptist Bible College (1989-98). In the six churches her husband served as pastor, Rebecca was active in Woman’s Missionary Union, choir, substitute church secretary, Children’s Church, church librarian, and on mission teams to Eastern Kentucky, Pennsylvania, Montana, Ohio, and Russia.
Rebecca married Bill D. Whittaker, who survives, on June 18, 1966 at Eastwood Baptist Church in Bowling Green. Other survivors include a son, John Mark Whittaker (Jessica) of Bowling Green; two daughters, Karen Whittaker-Clark of Pineville and Mary Jones (Rodney) of Lexington; nine grandchildren, Tessa, Molly, Hallie, Hunter, Hayden, Hannah, Holden, Kaela, Morgan; a brother, Glenn Howard (Cathy) of Bowling Green; and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Shanti Niketon Hospice House or Clear Creek Baptist Bible College.
The funeral service for Mrs. Whittaker will be held 4:00 PM Sunday, January 30th at the Glasgow Baptist Church with burial in the Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be on Sunday from 2:00 PM until time for the service at the church. A. F. Crow and Son is honored to be entrusted in the care of Mrs. Whittaker. Please share your condolences with the family at www.crowfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.