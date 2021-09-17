Last week we had a bake sale at the hospital, and I made several simple desserts for our cake auction. There was a fan favorite that I thought I would share with you today. This recipe is very easy even if you don’t consider yourself a baker, and it sure to satisfy your sweet tooth. I can’t take the credit for it though. It is inspired from tik tok and the “don’t mix it” trend.
Reese’s Peanut butter Cup Dump Cake
Ingredients: 1 bag of Reese’s thins, 1 jar of chocolate fudge icing, 1 box of Reese’s pieces, 1 bag of peanut butter cookie mix, 1 ½ sticks of butter.
Instructions: Preheat the oven to 350. Start by layering the Reese’s thins in a 9 by 13 baking dish. Next, spread the chocolate fudge icing across the top of the peanut butter cups. They will move a bit, but don’t sweat the small stuff!
Next, sprinkle the Reese’s pieces on the icing layer followed by the peanut butter cookie mix.
Lastly, slice cold butter very thin and lay the slices across the top of the cookie mix. Bake for 40-45 minutes and enjoy with a tall glass of milk.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.