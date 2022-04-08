A young African woman got a grant to study at the University of Kiev. She married a Captain in the Ukrainian army. They had two children. When the Russian invasion began, she was principal of an elementary school. The Russians bombed it. She survived. Her husband was in the fighting most of the time, but he used his military connections to get them within twenty miles of the Polish border. They joined the stream of refugees.
At the border crossing, the official said, “You are not welcome. We’ve met our quota of Africans and we don’t want any of you black people trying to sneak in with the refugees.”
She said, “I’ve a passport. I’m a citizen of Ukraine. My children were born there.”
“Sorry, move aside. You’re holding up the line.”
Two nights later, as she and her kids huddled under a cardboard box in the freezing rain, she got a text from her husband, “Heavy fighting. Stay where you are. My cousin, Major Spanski, will find you and help you cross.”
The Major found her in the morning and took her to the border. There, he said, “This lady is crossing, or we will have a border incident. Her husband is in battle to keep the Mad Russian from your country. I’ve got four hand grenades, a pistol, and an automatic rifle to help you grasp her situation.”
They crossed and became part of the flood of almost ten million refugees displaced by the war. Now the fight for survival began. A mother and two children: Where is shelter? Food? A bathroom? Drinking water?.....Countries like Poland established refugee camps designed for a thousand people and they now had ten thousand. The river of refugees rippled across Europe to other welcoming countries.
At the biggest country with the most space, the USA, they were not welcome. Since October, 690 Ukrainian refugees have been allowed in here. But let’s go back to refuge countries like Poland. Let’s imagine a Bell County there. Two months ago, our population was 25,000. Now it is 50,000 with more coming every day. Where will we put them? All our gyms, churches, barns and sheds are full to overflowing. Roads are clogged with pedestrians. Most of the refugees are children and should be in school, but our School Board could not have possibly planned for ten thousand new students within a month. They don’t speak English. They might have money, but it is Ukrainian and worthless at Wal-mart. Grocery shelves are empty, even for us who have dollars to spend. Hospitals are collapsing under COVID and refugees. Most are women and children. Their men are at war. We can’t ship any to Harlan or Knox County, because they have too many already. Heavy rains fell. The Cumberland River roiled out of its banks and washed away 500 refugees living in shanty towns along its banks.
But we live in America, in Kentucky. We have our own survival problems. We must suffer the high price of gasoline.
