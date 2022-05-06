A new era of driver licensing has been ushered in across most of Kentucky as driver licensing services shift from the Office of Circuit Court Clerk in each county to Driver Licensing Regional Offices by June 30, 2022.
Pineville will be the home of one of seven new regional offices announced this week by Gov. Andy Beshear along with Henderson, Independence, Lexington (2nd location), London, Maysville and Mayfield.
Bell County Circuit Court Clerk said having a Regional Driver Licensing Office in Pineville is huge for Bell County and its citizens.
“You can get the federal Real ID at the regional offices and you’ll be able to get your CDLs at the regional offices. Kids will be able to get their permit testing local and their driver’s test local instead of having to go to Somerset or Manchester,” Slusher said. “All of that will be done at this regional office, which will be the Department of Transportation’s office.”
The exact site of the Pineville office has not been determined yet but it is expected to be in the city of Pineville and will likely share space with another state agency. A temporary site will be opened by the end of June by the Transportation Cabinet.
“It’s a wonderful help for our kids and elderly people that can’t make it to Somerset. There was a big concern with that and this is a big step in the right direction making sure that our local people are served adequately. It also helps the surrounding counties — Knox, Harlan, Whitley, some of Leslie,” Slusher said.
“It’s a great thing too because it’s going to bring in people to Bell County that may grab lunch and fill their tank up so it’s got decent economic impact for this area so we’re really excited about it.”
“I want to say thanks to our State Representative Adam Bowling. He fought hard for Bell and Harlan Counties to see this office opened somewhere down here. Transportation had the final say in where the office was going to go. We always hoped we would get one, never thought we would, but it makes sense on the map. We’re pleased with it. It’s a big,” Slusher added. “This is one of the biggest things that we’ve been able to do in my 14 years in office.”
The exact opening dates and addresses will be announced later once arrangements are finalized.
Slusher said in the meantime folks in Bell County can continue to go to the Bell County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office in the Farmer Helton Judicial Building for all of their drivers’ licensing services. The Real ID will not be available until the regional office is open.
There are 23 Driver Licensing Regional Offices strategically located across the state to serve residents from ANY Kentucky county- regardless of where they live- who need to request, replace or renew a driving credential and do not require testing. Regional offices in Danville, Elizabethtown and Mayfield are operating in temporary offices with plans to move to new sites within the same county. KYTC staff will make periodic “Pop-up Driver Licensing” visits to counties without a regional office to offer on-site application and renewal services.
Currently, the Office of Circuit Court Clerk in 106 of Kentucky’s 120 counties have transferred services to regional offices
“This transition to a modern, secure network of Driver Licensing Regional Offices has been years in the making, in coordination and cooperation with the Kentucky Circuit Court Clerks Association,” said KYTC Secretary Jim Gray. “Circuit court clerks will be able to focus solely on court duties, while at the regional offices, driver licensing is our only business.”
Licenses can also be renewed on line at www.drive.ky.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.