The three worldwide religions of belief in one God only, Judaism, Christianity, and Islam, began with Father Abraham (Genesis 12, ff.). His first offspring came 1200 years later in the form of the Christian faith. Six hundred years after Christ, Muhammed The Prophet had visions and Islam began. For Holy Scripture, Judaism has the Hebrew part of the Bible, often called the Old Testament, and other writings. Christians have the New Testament, even though many believers claim the Hebrew Bible is Christian scripture. Things are simpler for Islam. They have the Quran, produced by Muhammed, but written by God. All three Holy Scriptures are considered to be, in some way, “God’s Word”.
Moses went up on the Mountain and came back with what God told him to write. Jesus, who was one with God, didn’t need to go anywhere for inspiration. He and the Father were one, so His words were God’s Word automatically. Muhammed went off to a cave and there the angel Gabriel told him what to write.
What happened in the Christian faith from the time of Jesus to 600 years later when Muhammed began preaching? The Faith had spread into much of Europe. Rome and the Pope were now the center, not Jerusalem. It spread all across the North coast of Africa. The city of Alexandria in Egypt had become one of the great centers of Christianity. In the year 72, the Romans grew tired of all the revolts and problems in Palestine, and leveled the city of Jerusalem. Instead of destroying the Jewish and Christian religions, the Roman destruction accelerated the spread of them throughout the Empire.
So, 600 years later. Muhammed grew up in a Christian atmosphere with many Jewish communities around. In his visions in the cave, the same angel, Gabriel, spoke to him who spoke to Mary at the birth of Jesus. As David waged a civil war in God’s name to topple King Saul, so Muhammed did the same to take over the cities of Arabia. Most of the history of the start of Islam is constant warfare between Mecca and Medina.
In the early days, to escape death threats, Muhammed fled to Ethiopia for protection by the Christian community there. He had Christian connections through his family, for many of his cousins were Christian.
Through all the strife, Islam won and spread to be a world-wide religion. Followers of Islam can be our neighbors. They are now in Congress. Perhaps the most well-known convert was Casius Clay to Muhammed Ali. Their celebration of Ramadan is on our calendars. It started March 22. Its most common feature is for believers to fast from sunrise to sundown. Believers are to practice spiritual disciplines and concentrate on things of God. Although scholars disagree on the origins of Ramadan, it does seem to have borrowed things from Christian Lent. Ramadan and Easter are determined by movement of the moon. Believers improve their spiritual gifts through fasting and self-denial. However, Islam has a month of fasting. Christians hardly operate on that level of intensity. As a boy, I was expected to make sacrfices and “give up candy” for Lent. My family “gave up meat on Friday”. We ate fish. Our Islamic neighbors fasted all day every day!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.