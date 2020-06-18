During Monday’s Pineville School Board meeting, superintendent Russell Thompson took the board members on a tour to show some of the renovations that have been going on since school’s been out.
The interior hallways and commons area have been painted and new tiling has been installed to match the Pineville school colors — maroon, gold and white.
“In the past when you walked into our building you had blue and green colors. My big thing is that I wanted to make sure that our students know that we’re Mountain Lions and when you come in here we’re maroon and gold and our school song is Loyalty,” Thompson said. “We want them to have that sense of pride and be ‘Pineville Proud’ when they graduate from here.”
The work has been done by the custodial staff at the school and they’ve also installed new large-screen television monitors in the Commons and the elementary cafeteria. Those screens will be used for student spotlights and messages about upcoming extracurricular activities.
“I think the efforts of our custodial staff and Mr. Jeremy Hicks throughout this break that we’ve had have showcased bringing that culture and that environment in our school building,” Thompson said. “When our students are able to come back I think they’ll have a sense of that school spirit here within the walls of our campus.”
The board also gave tentative approval to purchasing LED lighting throughout the entire campus.
Chris Taylor spoke to the board and said the project would cost approximately $83,000. The company would finance the project over 40 months and the with the monthly costs being offset by a 60% savings on lighting costs.
“It’s pretty straight forward and I think it’s a good deal,” he said.
There was a bit of confusion with the paperwork submitted to the board because it showed a down payment. Taylor said it was his understanding that there was no down payment. The board gave Thompson permission to go ahead with the project as long as the terms were the way Taylor had explained them.
The board also discussed the possibility of just paying the $83,000 up front so the school would start saving on operating expenses immediately.
In a separate matter, Thompson said the Lt. Governor is putting together a task force to look at the procedures for starting school in the fall. At this time there is no state plan for re-entry and all of those decisions will be made at the local level.
Pineville’s school staff has created a re-entry survey for parents, students and other stakeholders in the community that is available on the school’s Facebook page. Information from the survey will help determine exactly how and when school will be opening this fall. Survey results are due in to the KDE in July.
Enough chromebooks have been purchased for every student to have one to use in case classes have to go back on-line. The school is also looking into the possibility of having blended classrooms with parents having the choice of sending their kids to school or having them do their classwork from home.
In other business:
— A four-year Kentucky Comprehensive Literacy grant has been awarded to Pineville Independent Schools in partnership with First Friends Day Care. The $235,000 grant is designed to promote literacy from birth.
— Pineville is also receiving a $25,000 grant from the Thompson Charitable Foundation that will be used to purchase a new K-6 math curriculum.
—Summer School started on Monday with 14 students and four teachers. Assistant Principal Randy Frazier said the school had reached out to students who could attend and was hoping to see 23 students in class on Tuesday.
— The 2020-21 salary schedule, SESC membership, Bell-Whitley Agreement, substitute teacher list, Physical and Occupational Therapy contracts and Comp Care agreement were all approved along with the first reading of the policy and procedure update.
