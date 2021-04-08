After two long years of hard work and renovations, Leonz House of Steak and Subs on Walnut Street in Pineville is now open for sit-down dining.
“This community has supported us 100 percent during this renovation process and we’re not even from here. It’s really opened my heart to the great people of Bell County,” said Scotty Brown, who owns and operates Leonz with his partner Beth Neal.
Brown said Leonz is here to provide Pineville and Bell County with a different type of food than was already available.
“It’s a more relaxing atmosphere. It’s not fast food — everything is made fresh and cooked to order,” he said.
The couple has done all of the remodeling in the restaurant themselves.
“We’ve worked two years day-in and day-out. We’d come and run the restaurant during the day work on the building at night and it’s turned out,” he added. “Every piece of wood on these walls has been done by hand. Everything in here came from this building.”
Leonz has been providing carryout and delivery service for the last two years. They’re now open for dine in Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fridays 11 to 9 p.m. and Saturdays from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
With the upstairs lounge and private party area and the downstairs dining area, the restaurant can has a capacity of about 75.
“It’s rustic style and it fits perfect with this community. It’s an older style that brings back memories of a tight-knit county,” Brown said. “We want to show the community the love we feel for them so we’re giving them this so they can come here and relax, feel at home and enjoy the food.”
The menu includes steak, catfish, hot and cold subs, chile and several specials and deserts.
To place an order call 606-654-2057. Or just drop in to check out the atmosphere anytime the restaurant is open.
