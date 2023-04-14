My scripture selection for focus this year, is James 4:7. “Submit yourselves then to God. Resist the devil, and he will flee from you”. Not sure about how your life often feels, but I’ve had a couple of experiences where I’ve felt that fleeing from the devil was the least of my concern, he was riding my back and beating the daylight out of me!
Resisting is often easy at the first invitation by the devil, for me. It is the repeated the repeated attention getters that will wear you down. Resisting harder and stronger at the beginning continues to be my answer. Being up a resistance to the Devil is my plan!
On Easter Sunday, I shared that the death, burial and resurrection of Jesus was our most powerful gift given by the Savior, Christ the Lord. Because of what He did, you and I have but to cast our burdens, cast our cares and our concerns all on Him. I’m not sure why we hold on to such things, I guess in part we believe we are going to somehow be able to fix the issue of sin ourselves. We cannot, we will not be able to, the only solution for our issue of surrender is the power of His resurrection and forgiveness that we find for our failures.
Grace and mercy are precious gifts. Join me in praying that our faith who grow stronger, our resistance will be greater and our faith in Him will be the exercise of our confidence, that He does all things well, in His time.
---Until Then
