Working together to fight hunger is one way the Bell County & Pineville Retired Teachers Association is making a difference in their hometown. The BC/PRTA launched its local effort supporting the Kentucky Retired Teachers Association and AARP Kentucky both working together to alleviate hunger locally. Today, Kentucky ranks 20th nationally for at-risk seniors.
KRTA Units across the state are taking on the challenge of helping change this with the “Yes, We Can Feed Kentucky” collections. Dr. Ethel Percy Andrus founded the National Retired Teachers Association in 1948 and the AARP ten years later with a vision of service to others. The “Yes, We Can Feed Kentucky” campaign was launched in that spirit of service and giving back.
The BC/PRTA worked to reduce the risk of hunger by mobilizing their membership and collecting cash donations. BC/PRTA members alone donated $225 with an additional $50 matching grant for a total of $275 given to the First Baptist Church of Pineville’s Food Pantry.
“We care about our community and we are doing something about it. We are inviting and hoping other local groups will join with us and help end hunger right here in Bell County,” says BC/PRTA local President Jes’Anne Givens. “We know there is a great need and with everyone’s help we can make a difference. We are happy with the response and the commitment of our membership and we urge the entire Pineville community to get involved especially with the winter season ahead.”
Learn more and find ways to help through: www.drivetoendhunger.org and www.feedingamericaky.org
