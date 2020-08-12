Rev. Hubert Baker, 82, of Pineville, went home to his Lord and Savior on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at his home surrounded by family. He was born in Sims Fork, KY on December 31, 1937 a son of the late Richard and Debbie Lawson Baker. Hubert had been a coal miner and Minister. He was saved in 1953 and shortly after that he began Evangelical work through out the area. Hubert had served in Ministry for over 60 years and he was a “man after God’s own heart.”
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Alberta Hurley Baker; grandson, Aaron Hubert Baker; brothers, Virgil, Leon and Howard Baker and sister, Thelma Hughes.
Survivors include his wife, Betty Burnett Baker; children, Angela Baker Saylor and husband, Robin, Lisa Baker Messer and husband, David and Anthony Brent Baker; grandchildren, Adam Saylor and wife, Tiffany, Brandon Baker and wife, Tiffany; great-grandchildren, Jenna Brooke Saylor, Landon Dewayne Saylor, Blake Baker and Ryleigh Baker; step-grandchildren, Kimberly Messer and Zachary Messer and wife, Ann; step-great-grandchildren, Lt. JG Brandon Paul Gilbert, Logan Ross Gilbert, Lane Messer and Riley Messer; step-children, Keith Burnett, Melissa Burnett, Valerie Dillingham and Teddy Dillingham; step-grandchildren, Kristen Burnett, Kyle Burnett, Autumn Dillingham and Alex Dillingham; step-great-grandchild, Sawyer Baker; sister, Virgie Dell and brothers, Claude Baker and Lloyd Brock and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Services will be at 11:00 AM Sunday at the Laurel Hill Pentecostal Church with Rev. Gary Cornelius, Rev. Brad Baker and Prophet Michael Ferguson. Music will be by Priscilla Byrd and Stephanie Eldridge. Burial will be in Pinelawn Memorial Gardens, Pineville. Pallbearers will be Adam Saylor, Brandon Baker, Nathan Byrd, Robin Saylor, Ben Helton, Jerry Hoskins. Honorary pallbearer will be Greg Ball.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 8, 2020 from 3 until 6:00 PM at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Pineville, which is honored to serve the Baker Family. Light a candle of remembrance and sign the guest register at arnettsteele.com.
